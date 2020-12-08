Offaly man named on Revenue tax defaulters list
An Offaly man has been named in Revenue's latest tax defaulters list.
Donncha Phelan, Cappincur Tullamore came to a settlement agreement with Revenue for under-declaration of Income Tax after a Revenue Audit Case.
The total amount paid was €45,389 which was made up of €26,058 in tax, €11,513 in interest and €17,368 in penalties.
Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".
