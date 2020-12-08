Gardaí looking for three men after burglary in Offaly today

Banagher gArdai are investigating a burglary at a house on Cuba Avenue, Banagher this morning, December 8.

The incident happened at around 11.30am and gardaí believe a black 2006-registered Volkswagen Passat may have been used.

Three men were also seen in the vicinity.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Cuba Avenue, Banagher, between 10.30am and 11.45am and who may have observed this vehicle to contact gardaí at Birr 05791-69700.

There is also an appeal for dashcam footage.