Less than half of these fines issued by Offaly County Council in last three years have been paid

Less than half of fines issued by Offaly County Council in last three years for littering have been paid.

The figures were obtained in a Freedom of Information Request from Offaly County Council.

According to the figures, the council issued 289 Littering Fines from January 2018 to the end of October 2020 but only 144 have been paid.

The number of fines issued has dropped dramatically year on year. A total of 237 were issued in 2018, 35 in 2019 and 17 up to the end of October 2020.

Of those fines, 116 were paid in 2018, 22 in 2019 and six this year.

In 2018, there were four prosecutions brought with that increasing to 10 in 2019. There have been none so far in 2020.

Over that three year period, Offaly County Council has spent over €1.6 million on litter management with over €180,000 spent on Anti-Dumping Initiatives.