Protected bird of prey shot dead in woods in Midlands

A protected bird of prey was shot from a tree in a woods in the Midlands last weekend.

Laois SPCA has condemned the shooting of a buzzard in Emo woodlands.

The shot was heard at 7.50am on Saturday December 5 and the bird discovered by a local Emo resident.

The incident has been reported to the wildlife ranger.

Laois SPCA shared this photograph of the bird.

"Upsetting Post. This buzzard was shot this morning in Emo. What is wrong with people that consider this a sport to shoot these magnificent birds. The Wildlife Ranger has been been informed of the incident."

Dr Andrew Kelly, CEO of the ISPCA says that buzzards are rare in the Midlands.

“In Ireland all wild birds including Buzzards (or Clamhán in Irish) are protected under the Wildlife Act 1976 and it is illegal to take them from the wild, injure or kill them. They feed on carrion and rodents such as rats so they pose no threat to farm animals or pets.