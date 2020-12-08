Staff at Offaly store win top Customer Service Award

Staff at an Offaly store have won a top Customer Service Award.

The Woodies store in Tullamore has been crowned Service Store of the Year 2020 at the Woscars - Woodies Oscars. This was based on rating and feedback from their local customers for delivering consistently high customer service over the last 12 months.

It was a case of rolling out a virtual red carpet this year as Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden celebrated the efforts of their dedicated colleagues through an online ‘Woscars’ awards ceremony. Introduced in 2018, the Woscars - Woodie’s Oscars - honour the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of Woodie’s 35 stores and support office every year as part of their Great Place to Work initiative.

A rigorous nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each category and it is considered a true achievement when your name is pulled from the golden envelope at the annual Oscars-style ceremony.

Almost 400 attendees traditionally descend on Croke Park in all their finery for a black-tie gala event, where 25 coveted awards are ready to be collected - 10 Headline Woscars and 15 Standard Woscars.

That wasn’t to be this year, so the Woodie’s Leadership Team decided to surprise colleagues by hosting an online event to announce the deserving winners to the wider Woodie’s community on WorkVivo. The Leadership Team even donned their dinner jackets and gowns and set up a Woscars stage in the Woodie’s support office for the virtual ceremony!

Manager of Tullamore Jennifer said: “Winning Store of the year for Service is a phenomenal achievement for Tullamore. We are incredibly committed to looking after our customers. We look forward to retaining our Woscar for 2021.”

CEO of Woodie’s Declan Ronayne said: “It has been a unique year for our business. This year more than any other year we needed to recognise our colleagues’ exceptional contributions and ability to adapt in what has been a very tough year for everyone due to the challenge of the pandemic. Every single colleague in Woodie’s has pulled together as a team to ensure we have been able to continue to deliver an unbeatable service to our customers. It was important that we still celebrated our achievements this year in some way and I am delighted that we pulled off our annual Woscars event with a little help from technology. Well done to all our Woscar-winners and thank you for your outstanding efforts this year. I’d also like to thank our suppliers who help make these awards happen. Here’s to 2021!”