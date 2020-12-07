Precious prize in Tullamore for hotly anticipated raffle fundraiser

A Christmas raffle in aid of Accessible Counselling Tullamore is giving away one of the most sought after Christmas presents of the year.

A brand new PS5 is up fro grabs in the counselling service's Christmas raffle which will see money raised go towards the delivery of the badly needed service in the town.

The first prize of a PS5 bundle actually includes a Playstation 5 console, a 43” PHILIPS SMART TV, an extra controllers and a Spiderman game.

"We have also been contacted by some local businesses who all volunteered some gorgeous prizes (without being asked) and we are so overwhelmed and thankful to each and every one of them," organisers said.

These include:

A Rosefield NYC gold ladies watch donated by Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill

A fabulous Christmas Garland handmade by Lynne Berry

Designer glasses or sunglasses to the value of €199 from Specsavers

€150 voucher for Solo Boutique donated by JBCA

5 gorgeous Christmas hampers/centre pieces

A beautiful framed print from Paul Moore Photography

A €150 voucher for Midland P.V.C Ltd Tullamore

Free spot on Lilliput Adventure Centre Summer Camp

Plus many more prizes.

To be in with a chance to win donate €10 via the link below:

TAP HERE TO ENTER RAFFLE

Winners will be announced live on Facebook on December 18. €4,000 has already been raised.