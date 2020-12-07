Offaly soccer club running drive-thru Christmas experience

Gallen United in Ferbane are running a drive-thru Christmas extravaganza where kids and big kids can see Santa and soak up the festive atmosphere.

The Grinch Stole Xmas drive-thru Santa visit is open for bookings on the Gallen United Facebook page or by text. TAP HERE FOR MORE.

The event will commence on Friday, December 11 and run through December 13.

You can book by texting the names and number of children wanting to visit Santa to 0851230303.