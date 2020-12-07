Prominent unit in Offaly Shopping Centre going up for auction this week

A prominent unit in an Offaly Shopping Centre is going up for auction this week but the tenant will not be affected.

The unit in the Downshire Shopping Centre, Edenderry is occupied by popular butcher Brendan Bergin and it has a guide price of €60,000.

The unit will go up for auction on Wednesday, December 9 in an on-line auction.

The property extends to approximately 145 sq.m (1,560 sq.ft.).