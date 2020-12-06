Gardai in Midlands warn of men in white van offering to 'disinfect houses for Covid'

Gardai in the Midlands are warning of a group of men in the Midlands who are offering to disinfect houses for Covid-19.

Gardai have had reports of a white van with three males on board around Sheffield Cross Portlaoise on Saturday offering to spray houses to disinfect them for Covid-19 and looking for money for same.

Gardai are advising members of the public to not engage but to report sightings to Portlaoise Garda station 057 8674100.

Gardai also point out the as the men have transport, they will no doubt show up elsewhere.