LATEST: Significant increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

After a two week run with where the number of new cases in Offaly did not exceed six on any given day, and with days where there were no new cases, Offaly has recorded a significant spike in new cases today.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 14 new cases in Offaly today.

As of midnight Friday, December 4, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 197 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.