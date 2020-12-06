Offaly man playing key role as Waterford hurlers prepare for All-Ireland final

An Offaly man has played a big role in Waterford reaching the All Ireland hurling final.

Highly regarded strength and conditioning coach Martin Bennett has been working with the Deise panel in his role as speed coach and his influence certainly seems to be rubbing off.

They beat Kilkenny with a powerful second half display to put the Cats to the sword and will now take on Limerick in the All Ireland final on Sunday week.

Having previously served as strength and conditioning coach to Coolderry during which time they won the County title, the Crinkle man also had a short stint with Offaly when Kevin Martin was replaced by Joachim Kelly on an interim basis.

Bennett is one of the best in the business and has also had high profile GAA clients travel to get one

on one coaching with him.

The likes of Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, Ross King from Laois, Tyrone footballer Conor Meyler, Dublin U21 football sensation Ciaran Archer, Down footballer Caolan Mooney and Cork’s Aidan Walsh, Shane Kingston and Damien Cahalane have all seen the benefits of his work in the past.