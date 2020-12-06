Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?

Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?

We have been trawling through our archive and came across this photograph a class that we believe to be from St Brendan's in Birr but we have no idea of the year or why the picture was taken.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in it? Get tagging.....