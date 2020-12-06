Derelict site in Tullamore to be turned into display yard

A derelict site in Tullamore is set to be turned in display yard for eco buildings according to details in a planning application set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.

The site on the Church Road had a derelict bungalow on it for a number of years. That building has been cleared and the site is now set to be put back into use.

Gary Heffernan intends to apply for permission for development on the site between Tullamore Motors and the pedestrian entrance to Church Hill Estate.

The proposed development willconsist of a display yard for the sale of eco garden rooms, eco cabins and garden office units.

The proposal includes for up to eight display units, customer car parking, landscaping, a boundary fence, traditional display signage and site lighting.

The proposal includes for the use of the existing site entrance.

The planning application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.