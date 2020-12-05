Covid-19 cases plummet in one area of Offaly as cases reduce across the county

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from November 17 to November 30.

The figures show that the 14-Day Incidence Rate for Covid-19 has plummeted in one area of the county in the last seven days and is falling right across the county.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Electoral Area stood at 252.9 having fallen from 300.1 the previous week. Now the rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped dramatically to 51.4 per 100,000 of population with just 15 new cases in the last 14 days.

The rate for the Birr Area continues to trend downwards with just seven new cases in the last 14 days. Three weeks ago the rate for the area was 102.1 cases per 100,000, two The rate weeks ago it fell to just 51 and last week it was down to 43.2 cases per 100,000. It now stands at just 27.5 cases per 100,000 with just seven new cases diagnosed in the last two weeks.

The rate for Tullamore has also fallen again this week. The rate for the area was at 106.3 two weeks again before dropping to 85.7 per 100,000 last week. The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the rate for the area is down to 51.4 per 100,000 with just 15 cases in the area in the last two weeks.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 37.2 per 100,000 of population down from 97.5 the previous week. This is the fifth lowest rate in the county. As of December 3, there had been just 29 new cases in the county in the previous 14 days.