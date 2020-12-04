Major regeneration plan for Banagher

A major project for the regeneration of Banagher is currently under consideration.

If it goes ahead it will include a “master plan” for the Royal Shannon Hotel and the redevelopment of the Marina.

The funding for the scheme is coming from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) which is administered by the County Council.

Banagher will receive €395,250. Match funding has to be found as well and this will come to €131,750. In total €527,000 will be spent.

If it happens it will be a major shot in the arm for the lower end of the town. The Royal Shannon Hotel was once a thriving business but it has been empty for many years.

The funding will also go towards an architect led, multi-disciplinary team for “the design and planning of a three storey building and Town Square on Main Street into a multi-functional building.”

Unfortunately for Ferbane and Birr, their applications for RRDF were turned down in favour of Banagher. Ferbane Regeneration and Birr Creative Court were the applications.