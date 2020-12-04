Number of planning applications is rising in Offaly

The Covid-19 period has seen a big increase in planning activity in Offaly, with the County Council witnessing “a very busy period with volumes and complexity of applications not seen since the 2000s.”

“The numbers of planning applications continue to increase,” a member of the Council Executive told the recent meeting of Offaly County Council. “There are a number of large housing developments under consideration as well as a large number of large and complex energy-related developments.”

He said that the number of requests for pre-planning meetings as well as the number of telephone queries have risen sharply during 2020.

“No site visits were permitted during the emergency shutdown period, resulting in large backlogs following the lifting of restrictions.

“To date the Planning Department has conducted in excess of three hundred pre-planning meetings.”

He added that the Council has seen the lodgement of a number of large housing schemes in Tullamore, as well as the key urban areas across the county.

There has also been a marked increase in the volume of multiple unit housing development planning applications submitted to the Planning Department in 2020.

“It is anticipated that the volume of pre-planning meetings and planning applications for large housing developments will continue to increase into 2021.

“Single one-off houses and small minor domestic extensions / additions planning applications have remained relatively constant through 2020 and it is expected that this will continue to be the case into 2021.”





