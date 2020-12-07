Unique town-wide Nativity project planned for Tullamore

This Christmas the churches and musicians of Tullamore are working together to produce a unique town-wide project – The Tullamore Nativity.

This will be a virtual video production combining well known, and well loved, Christmas carols, and scripture reading. In these difficult times this is a way for the Christian community to celebrate together the birth of Christ.

Musicians and singers, solo or groups have the opportunity to make a recording and upload it and have them collated together as part of this production. Coming soon…

An interactive walking tour, using QR codes, around the shops and places of Tullamore where you can watch different parts of the Tullamore Nativity.

Full details can be found at www.tullamorenativity.ie