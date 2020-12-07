Ambitious development planned by Offaly soccer club

AN ambitious development is being planned by Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club. The club have purchased 11 acres of land just past Screggan Cross in Mucklagh village and have applied for planning permission to develop this.

The club hope to construct two full length playing pitches, an all weather pitch, dressing rooms and a car park on their new grounds.

It is a project that will take a few years to bring to full fruition and considerable fundraising and grant aid will be required.

The land has been purchased from a local farmer and the planned development represents a huge step forward by the club.

Formed in 2005, Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club have grown considerably in the past fifteen years. They field five boys teams from U-7 up to U-17 and also field two girls teams (U-9s and 15s).

They have played their home games on pitches just inside the gates on the way up to Charleville Castle for several years. They hope to develop their new playing pitches in the short term and have the use of them within a year or so with the other developments coming on track over the following five years.

There has been a strong tradition of soccer in the Mucklagh area, predating the formation of the Schoolboys/Girls Club. Mucklagh had an adult soccer team for several years but it has lapsed in recent times. The Schoolboys/Girls Club hope to reform an adult team and base them at their new playing pitches.

Mucklagh has witnessed a considerable explosion in population over the past two decades with the development of a couple of big housing estates – estates where houses are highly sought.