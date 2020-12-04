Three men plead guilty to violent disorder in Offaly estate

THREE men pleaded guilty last week to being involved in an incident of violent disorder in Edenderry.

All three entered the pleas when they were arraigned at a sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court where the charges alleging the offences at Killane Drive on June 22 last year were put to them.

Maurice Kiernan, 27, of 22 Killane Drive, Edenderry; Gerard Byrne, 32, with an address at 18 Killane Drive, and Michael Byrne, 28, of 95 The Sycamores, Edenderry, appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson.

Rory Hanniffy, BL, instructed by Donal Farrelly solicitor, and Suzanne Dooner, BL, instructed by Thomasina Connell solicitor, appeared for Michael Byrne and Mr Kiernan respectively and said both accused had already engaged in mediation in relation to the incident and that was ongoing.

Stephen Byrne, BL, instructed by Mr Farrelly, defence counsel for Gerard Byrne, asked for a preparation report to be prepared and applied for sentencing to at the next Circuit Court session.

Judge Johnson remanded all three defendants on continuing bail to appear before him on March 3 next.