Tributes paid to officer retiring from Tullamore Court

TRIBUTES were paid to probation officer Alan Doyle at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court on the occasion of his retirement.

Judge Catherine Staines said she was sorry to hear Mr Doyle was retiring and described him as one of the most highly respected probation officers.

She said she had the pleasure of reading his reports which often ran to three pages. She remarked that he had put an incredible amount of work into the preparation of the reports and he will be sadly missed.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly also wished Mr Doyle well into the future.Sgt James O'Sullivan said Mr Doyle was always very helpful in the way he put the probation reports together and he too wished him well for the future.

Mr Doyle was not in court to hear the compliments being paid to him