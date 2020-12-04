Garda before Tullamore court pleads guilty to making false statements

A former Garda pleaded guilty to making false statements during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Before the court was David Rooney, 14 Shannon Grove, Ballyleague, County Roscommon and he was charged with two counts of Section 25 of the Theft and Fraud Act and with two counts of “attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to false statements of withdrawal.”

The defending solicitor, Donal Farrelly said his client is 27 years of age and is a single man.

“He greatly regrets this incident. During the time when this incident occurred he was depressed and feeling suicidal. He couldn't cope with the job of being a Garda. He found it too stressful. The pressure didn't suit him. Thankfully, since leaving the Guards he has found more conducive employment and is happier. He was a very good sportsman in Roscommon. Members of his family are here today.”

Mr Farrelly pointed out that the false statements which were withdrawn under Garda Rooney's supervision were statements made by two complainants, and the complainants hadn't actually wished that their statements of complaint be withdrawn.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed the Probation Act.