Gardai investigating fire attack on house in Tullamore

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred at a residence in Tullamore on Tuesday, December 1 at approximately 9.15pm

A property was damaged when a number of items were thrown at the premises, including items that had been set alight.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

It is the second serious incident in the town this week. On Monday evening, shots were fired at a house in Arden View.

READ NEXT: Man arrested in connection with shooting incident in Tullamore estate