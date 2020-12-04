Is it you? Lucky Offaly lottery player matches five numbers on Euromillions for big win

A lucky lottery player in Offaly is going to have an even merrier Christmas this year after having a big win in the Euromillions this week.

The person matched five numbers in the main draw to win €38,435.

The winning ticket was sold in Tullamore in the Circle K on the Arden Road. It was the only match five winner in Offaly on Tuesday.

The numbers drawn were 14, 20, 29, 47 and 49. The Lucky Stars numbers were 4 and 12.