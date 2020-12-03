Latest update on Covid-19 new cases and rates in Offaly

It was another positive day for Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest data from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The latest figures show that there were no new cases in Offaly in the last 24 hours. That drops the 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the county to just 37.2 which is the fourth lowest in the country. The national rate now stands at 79.7 with Donegal still the highest at 212.3.

There have only been 29 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, December 2, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 56 were in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.