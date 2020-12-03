UPDATE: Offaly gardaí carry out early morning raid in Edenderry

Garda detectives carried out an early morning raid on a house in Edenderry on Wednesday, December 2.

Gardaí seized over €10,000 of suspected drugs during the search operation at a house in the town at around 7.30am in the morning.

The search operation was conducted under warrant and during the course of the search, approximately €3,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and €7,500 worth of suspected cocaine were seized.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis. It's understood three people were arrested, two of which have been charged.

A woman aged in her 20s, and a man aged in his late 20s, are due to appear before Tullamore District Court on December 16.