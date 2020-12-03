Offaly performer to feature on this week's RTE Late Late Show

Normal service resumes on the RTE Late Late this Friday after last week's record-breaking Toy Show. Offaly man Mundy will appear alongside Sharon Shannon in a trad extrazaganza.

She's the doyenne of traditional Irish music, best known for her performances on the button accordion, and Sharon Shannon will be in studio for a very special evening honouring her contribution to the Irish trad scene over the years.

Among those who will be paying tribute to Sharon's talents will be President Michael D Higgins, and U2 bassist Adam Clayton. During the show, Sharon will be joined by some well-known Irish musicians including Adam, Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham, and Mundy to perform some of her best-known numbers for viewers at home. It will be a family affair, as Sharon's brother Gary and niece Caolinn O'Donovan will also be joining in the trad session.

Adam King from Cork won the hearts of the nation last Friday night when he told Ryan of his ambition to work at grounds control at NASA during his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show. After a whirlwind week for the 6-year-old, Adam will be chatting with Ryan and astronaut Chris Hadfield - a hero of Adam's with more than a few miles in space under his belt - for an unmissable interview on tomorrow night's show.

Take That frontman Gary Barlow will be discussing his productivity during lockdown which saw him taking part in a number of online duets, including teaming up with singer Eva Norton for last week's gorgeous performance of Rule the World on The Late Late Toy Show. Gary will also be performing his new single.

With the All-Ireland football and hurling finals just around the corner, Ryan will be joined by GAA President John Horan & sports broadcaster Damien Lawlor to discuss the approaching finale of what has been an unprecedented season for all involved in GAA.

All of this, plus more on The Late Late Show, Friday, December 5 at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.