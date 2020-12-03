Dates and times revealed for Santa's estate tour of Offaly town

Santa and his elves have released the route, date and times for his annual sleigh tour around Edenderry.

On Wednesday, December 23, the big man in the red suit will commence his visits to the neighbourhoods of the town on Tuesday, December 22 and will be out again on December 23.

All estates named will be covered on the night and Santa will be at the Main Green in each estate unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, December 22 - 2020

Derrycoris Drive 4:15pm

Derrybeg 4:40pm

Greenwood 5:00pm

Church View and Fairgreen (at the Water Tower) 5:15pm

Boyne Meadows 5:30pm

Clonmullen Hall Apartments 5:45pm

Clonmullen Drive and Clonmullen Court 6:00pm

Clonmullen Lane and Clonmullen Lodge 6:15pm

Carrick Esker (top of road in estate) 6:30pm

Carrick Vale (front green) 6:45pm and (rear green) 6:55pm

Glenn na Carraige (the top of the road) 7:10pm

Carrick Aoibhinn (the green at roundabout) 7:25pm

Carraig Ean and Ard na Carraige (the green at apartments) 7:45pm

Clonmeen Rise 8pm

Carrick Hall Lane and Carrick Hall Close 8:20pm

Downshire Place (the roundabout at Dunnes Stores) 8:35pm

Wednesday, December 23

Blundell Wood and Woodfield in the green between both estates 4:15pm

St Mary's road and Cedar Lawns at Grave Yard Gates for safety 4:45pm

3 Greens in Sycamores 1st Green 5:00pm, 2nd Green 5:15pm, 3rd Green 5:25 pm

Killeden Lawns 5:35pm

Killane View 5:45pm

Killane Heights 6:00pm

Rectory Meadows 6:15pm

The Manor 6:30pm

Cokery (the green at Hoopers Shop) 6:45pm

St. Patricks Wood at 7:00pm

Flanagan's Court 7:25pm

Gilroy Boys School entrance 7:35pm

Killian Crescent 7:45pm

Castle View 8:00pm

Killane Drive 8:20pm

Times are estimated so please allow 10 to 20 mins for any delays on the route.