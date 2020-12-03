Dates and times revealed for Santa's estate tour of Offaly town
Santa and his elves have released the route, date and times for his annual sleigh tour around Edenderry.
On Wednesday, December 23, the big man in the red suit will commence his visits to the neighbourhoods of the town on Tuesday, December 22 and will be out again on December 23.
All estates named will be covered on the night and Santa will be at the Main Green in each estate unless otherwise stated.
Tuesday, December 22 - 2020
Derrycoris Drive 4:15pm
Derrybeg 4:40pm
Greenwood 5:00pm
Church View and Fairgreen (at the Water Tower) 5:15pm
Boyne Meadows 5:30pm
Clonmullen Hall Apartments 5:45pm
Clonmullen Drive and Clonmullen Court 6:00pm
Clonmullen Lane and Clonmullen Lodge 6:15pm
Carrick Esker (top of road in estate) 6:30pm
Carrick Vale (front green) 6:45pm and (rear green) 6:55pm
Glenn na Carraige (the top of the road) 7:10pm
Carrick Aoibhinn (the green at roundabout) 7:25pm
Carraig Ean and Ard na Carraige (the green at apartments) 7:45pm
Clonmeen Rise 8pm
Carrick Hall Lane and Carrick Hall Close 8:20pm
Downshire Place (the roundabout at Dunnes Stores) 8:35pm
Wednesday, December 23
Blundell Wood and Woodfield in the green between both estates 4:15pm
St Mary's road and Cedar Lawns at Grave Yard Gates for safety 4:45pm
3 Greens in Sycamores 1st Green 5:00pm, 2nd Green 5:15pm, 3rd Green 5:25 pm
Killeden Lawns 5:35pm
Killane View 5:45pm
Killane Heights 6:00pm
Rectory Meadows 6:15pm
The Manor 6:30pm
Cokery (the green at Hoopers Shop) 6:45pm
St. Patricks Wood at 7:00pm
Flanagan's Court 7:25pm
Gilroy Boys School entrance 7:35pm
Killian Crescent 7:45pm
Castle View 8:00pm
Killane Drive 8:20pm
Times are estimated so please allow 10 to 20 mins for any delays on the route.
