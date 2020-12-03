Offaly pharmacy to offer Covid-19 testing in store starting this week

An Offaly pharmacy is set to offer Covid-19 testing in store starting this Friday.

Boots Ireland has announced the launch of an in-store Covid-19 PCR testing service, specifically and only available for customers without Covid-19 symptoms. The Boots store on Church Street in Tullamore is among those that will offer the service.

The in-store testing service will launch at €139 per test and customers can expect to receive their results the day following their test.

Boots is the first pharmacy group to offer COVID-19 testing in Ireland. Initially the testing service will be available in seven stores with plans to roll out to further stores across Ireland after demand is assessed. From tomorrow, December 4, the following Boots stores will offer the testing service:

Letterkenny Retail Park, Co. Donegal

Gateway Shopping Park, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway

Half Moon St, Co. Cork

Naas Monread Shopping Centre, Co. Kildare

Dawson St, Dublin 2

Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Ashbourne Town Centre, Co. Meath

This testing service is being launched in response to new Government guidelines that came into effect on November 29 allowing passengers arriving from an orange, red or grey region, as determined by the EU traffic light approach to travel, to end their period of restricted movement on receipt of a negative/not detected PCR test taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland.

As the travel guidelines change on a regular basis, customers will need to keep up to date on requirements as set out by the Department of Foreign Affairs and www.gov.ie.

The COVID-19 PCR testing service is also an accessible solution for those who would prefer peace of mind before seeing friends and family as is permissible by Irish Government guidelines at the time.

However, it is important to note that a negative test does not preclude people from observing Government guidelines which must continue to be adhered to at all times. These tests are specifically for customers who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with symptoms must follow the latest Government or HSE guidance to access testing.

The in-store testing service will launch at €139 per test and customers can expect to receive their results the day following their test. The price of the test reflects costs related to lab testing, product materials, in-store infection control measures, courier service, staffing and VAT. The COVID-19 PCR test is currently the gold standard for COVID-19 testing in Ireland.

This service is not suitable for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland commented, “at Boots Ireland we are evolving our pharmacy offering through expanded healthcare and pharmacy services, to future proof our pharmacy model and provide further support to the Irish healthcare system. We are delighted to be launching COVID-19 PCR testing and hope that by providing this option in local community pharmacies, Boots Ireland can help people who need to travel in line with the EU traffic light system.

"This test can also be used by individuals who might want additional peace of mind about their own COVID-19 status. However, it is important to note that a negative test does not preclude people from observing Government guidelines which must continue to be adhered to at all times. As part of the Irish pharmacy landscape for almost 25 years, Boots is proud to serve on the front line alongside the HSE and we will continue to do our part to support the nation’s healthcare needs during this challenging time and beyond.”

To obtain a COVID-19 test, customers will be able to book in on https://www.boots.ie/covid-19- testing-service the day before the test is scheduled.

Online pre-screening will take place before people come to store to ensure that they are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The test will take place between 9am – 1pm and once in store, a testing-trained Boots Pharmacist will facilitate the swab test, package the swab and send it to the laboratory to be tested. The results will be made available to customers the following day.

More information on this service is available on boots.ie.