Water outages possible in area of Offaly in coming days due to works

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, is progressing with essential upgrade works to a Water Treatment Plant to safeguard the water supply for customers.

While the upgrades are underway, customers in Coolderry village and surrounding areas will experience low water pressure and possibly outages from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, December 3 and for short periods from 9am to 5pm on Friday, December 4.

Irish Water says it may take two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for normal water supply to return to all customers, however, Irish Water asks customers to continue to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water and Offaly County Council say they understand the inconvenience caused when essential upgrade works take place and thank customers for their patience while they complete these works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.