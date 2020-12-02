Gardai conduct searches over suspected Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud involving 28 people

An international crime group has been involved in Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud offences, according to gardai.

Since May 2020 The Department of Social Protection has engaged with An Garda Síochána investigating multiple Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud offences, the Garda Press Office said.

It said the investigation has identified a suspected international organised crime group comprising persons based in Ireland and other jurisdictions who have engaged in both identity and fraud offences to obtain PUP monies.

A total of 28 individuals were identified as being active participants.

Today, December 2, 2020 a number of searches were conducted in Limerick and Clare in connection with this investigation.

This is a joint operation involving Department of Social Protection Officials, Gardaí seconded to the Department of Social Protection, Customs and Excise Officials and Gardaí based in Limerick and Clare including Detectives, uniformed personnel, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit, they said.

A number of items including documentation and related material have been seized and are currently being examined. The investigation is continuing.