Latest graph shows incredible drop in Covid-19 rate in Offaly in last two weeks

Offaly has experienced a dramatic fall in the rate of Covid-19 in the county in the last two weeks.

From being among the county's with the highest rates in mid-November, the county now is among those with the lowest rates.

The latest Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland includes graphs on the 14-Day Incidence Rate for each county and it shows a dramatic fall in Offaly in the last two weeks. There has not been more than five new cases recorded in the county since November 17.

When compared with the graph for the country as a whole, it shows how well Offaly is performing. The national trend is downwards but at nowhere near the rate in Offaly. As of November 30, the rate for Offaly was almost have that of the country as a whole.