New golf shop open in Tullamore with state of the art golf simulation room on the way

A new golf shop has opened its doors in Tullamore with a state of the art golf simulation room on the way in the new year.

McCormack Golf is situated on Colmcille Street in the town and while it is already open for business, the official opening will take place this Saturday with Brendan Lowry on hand to cut the ribbon.

Owner Brian McCormack is a PGA professional golfer and has won three times on different European and Irish golf tours since 2014.

As well as the new shop, McCormack Golf currently has two teaching locations in Offaly at Rahan Driving Range and Clara Driving Range.

The McCormack Golf brand has been in the forefront of Irish golf coaching for five years and have always had a passion for GAA. Brian says that when the opportunity arose to team up with the guys from Ace Performance and Recovery in Tullamore, he decided now was the time to expand into the retail sector with specific focus on the online market.

One ambitious plan for 2021 is to install a state of the art golf simulation room so customers can try out the latest in equipment technology while playing golf in Augusta or Pebble Beach.

At the opening, Brian will be donating €500 to the juniors of Esker Hills Golf Club to help with their development.