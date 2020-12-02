New doughnut and cupcake shop set to open soon in Tullamore

New doughnut and cupcake shop set to open on December 12 in Tullamore.

'Stodge Face' is set to open a shop on Harbour Street in the town. It already has an outlet in Athlone.

It says its doughnuts and cupcakes are made fresh in-house daily with coffee from a local artisan roaster.

Treats on the menu range from the classic Sugar Ring to Boston Cream and from Snickers to a Jammy Stodger while the Red Velvet Cup Cake always proves popular.

The company is looking for a talented barista to join the team in Tullamore. For more details CLICK HERE