Offaly deaths and funerals - December 1

Dolores McCarthy (née Raleigh) - Colonel Perry Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral for Dolores on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St Mary's Church Edenderry, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Dolores's Funeral mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Chrissie KINAHAN (née Devery) - Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Chrissie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 1pm (max 25 people). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds and cemetery while following social distancing rules.

Michael KELLY - Chancery Lane, Tullamore, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Michael will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie

Mary Kearns (née Duffy) - 12 Oxmantown Mall, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Tuesday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Mary's Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Margaret Horan (née Dolan) - Ballycumber, Offaly

Margaret's remains will leave her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can stand along the route to the church. While adhering to Government guidelines, those who would like to have attended can view the Mass on Tuesday on the following link https://youtu.be/WhVSALHcE7w . House, church and cemetery for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Offaly Alzheimer's Association.

Caroline GUINAN (née Boland) - 41 Tara Crescent, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie

Mary Farrell (née Usher) - Rathgreedan, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions there will a family Funeral for Mary on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Web-cam live via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/