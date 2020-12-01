Motorist with no tax caught doing crazy speed on motorway in Midlands
Motorist with no tax caught doing crazy speed on motorway in Midlands
A motorist whose vehicle had no tax was caught doing a crazy speed on a stretch of motorway in the Midlands.
Laois Roads Policing Unit on duty on Saturday detected a vehicle travelling at 180kph on the M7.
Tax on this vehicle was out over six months.
The driver was arrested and has been charged with Dangerous Driving and the vehicle has been seized.
