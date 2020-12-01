There has been a dramatic drop in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly in the last week.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that the county now has the sixth lowest 14-Day Incidence Rate in the country at just 51.3 cases per 100,000. There were 40 new cases in the county in the 14 days up to November 30.

Only Galway, Kerry, Westmeath, Wexford and Leitrim have lower rates with the rate for Ireland standing at 89.2. The rate for Donegal and Louth at 223.6 and 179.2 are the highest in the country with Limerick at 142.6 and Kilkenny at 132.

Compared to last week, there has been a dramatic drop in new cases and Incidence Rate in Offaly.

As if November 23, the Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 119.3, the seventh highest in the country. There had been 93 new cases in the previous two weeks from November 9 to November 22.