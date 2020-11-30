Latest update on Covid-19 cases at Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital remains low in comparison with other large hospitals in the country.

As of 8pm on Sunday, there were just two patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. Neither of the patients are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

The figure has been reducing steadily in recent weeks. At the start of November, there were 14 patients with confirmed cases in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the country, there are 43 patients with confirmed cases in Letterkenny Hospital, 32 in Tallaght, 24 in St Vincent's, 21 in Beaumont and 20 in The Mater. There are also 14 patients hospitalised with the virus in Kilkenny and 12 in Drogheda.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are three patients being treated in Mullingar and none in Portlaoise or Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there were 13 available general beds in Tullamore Hospital as of Sunday evening while the latest INMO Trolley Watch figures show that there were no patients awaiting admission this morning.