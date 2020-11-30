Possibility of snow this week with cold air 'plunging down from north'

"An interesting setup in the weather this week", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Alan said: "Charts show Atlantic ridge with Jet Stream dropping south and cold air plunging down from north.

"Low system on Friday could see some wintry showers but mainly on high ground. Stay up to date with weather forecasts this week.This means it will get cold but don’t expect lying snow.

"It’s very difficult to forecast snow in these setups but it is most likely any snow will be on high ground Thursday into Friday.

"There could be a wintry mix in some lower areas though with rain, sleet and snow for a time."

