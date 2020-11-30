Offaly punter has incredible day turning €10 bet into massive windfall

A punter in Offaly has huge cause for celebration after a flutter on the horses delivered a five-figure bonanza on Saturday evening.

The anonymous customer struck their bet via their online BoyleSports account placing five horses into a €5 each-way accumulator.

The first winner was Cap Du Nord (10/1) in the 1.15 at Newbury which was quickly followed up by Flash The Steel (8/1) in the 1.50. Bel Ami De Sivola kept the dream alive and although he didn’t win, a place was enough at odds of 25/1 in the 12.30 race at Fairyhouse. The final selection to secure a profit was 28/1 shot The Pink’n who placed in the 2.25 at Newbury.

But the luck didn’t stop there because BoyleSports paid five places in the 3.00 Newbury, the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase, with Beware the Bear finishing 5th meaning the wager collected.

The prolific run of two winners and three places saw the total stake of €10 turned into a mega windfall of €19,442.02.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented, “this was a real masterstroke so we tip our hats to our Offaly customer and congratulate them on their stunning set of picks which in turn saw them pocket a sensational amount of €19,442.02 from a tenner bet. We would have been counting an even bigger cost had all the selections won but it was still a remarkable effort and we wish our customer happy spending”