The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the beginning of the week to be mostly cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times. Temperatures will be average for the time of year. Turning much colder and more unsettled from midweek.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be overcast and misty with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, most persistent in the west. Parts of the south and east will hold mostly dry. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees, in moderate westerly winds, strong on northern coasts.

Cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times on Monday night, however remaining mostly dry in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy and damp start to Tuesday, with further rain and drizzle mainly in the east, however it will become drier as the day goes on with a few breaks in the cloud leading to some hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Turning mostly cloudy again on Tuesday night with a band of patchy light rain developing and turning persistent for a time in the northwest. A little cooler than Monday night with minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to start off cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain moving southeastwards through the morning. Sunny spells will follow with scattered showers developing in the northwest and extending to all Atlantic coastal counties by the afternoon, turning more frequent and heavier as the day goes on. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong at times near coasts in the northwest.

Showers early will merge into longer spells of rain becoming heavy at times in western areas on Wednesday night and there will be a risk of hail also. It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds, fresh to strong at times near coasts in the west and north.

There is some uncertainty in the weather forecast for Thursday according to Met Eireann. Current indications are for a cold day with widespread showers. A period of more prolonged rain, or sleet mainly over higher ground, will extend over Munster and south Leinster through the course of the day. Feeling chilly with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees early dropping to 1 to 3 degrees by afternoon with the risk of a frost developing early in light to moderate southwest winds veering gradually northerly by evening.

Thursday night is looking very cold and frosty under largely clear skies, with just a few showers in coastal areas of the west and north, turning wintry at times over higher ground. Lowest temperatures generally of -2 to +2 degrees or possibly colder locally in Ulster.

Remaining cold through the end of the week and into the weekend in a biting fresh and blustery northerly wind that will feed in further showers, some turning wintry over higher ground.