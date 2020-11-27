Don't be alarmed if you've spotted a low-flying plane over Offaly

Have you spotted the low-flying plane over Offaly in recent weeks?

Don't be alarmed, the aircraft can be explained by a Tellus geophysical survey which has been operating since September and will continue to do so until the end of the year.

The latest phase of the survey sees the aircraft flying until the end of the year, weather permitting, over counties Laois, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, and neighbouring parts of Kildare, Carlow, Offaly and Cork.

The Tellus survey is a national programme to gather geochemical and geophysical data across Ireland – in other words, to examine the chemical and physical properties of our soil, rocks and water.

Tellus is undertaken by Geological Survey Ireland and is funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment. All data from Tellus is made available free of charge online.

Tellus involves two types of surveying – airborne geophysical surveying using a low-flying aircraft and ground-based geochemical surveying of soil, stream water and stream sediment.