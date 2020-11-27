Upgrade work to begin on Offaly graveyard after concerns raised

Upgrade works will begin on Clara cemetery in early 2021, Cllr Frank Moran has confirmed.

Cllr Moran told us that he had been receiving contact from people with concerns over the cemetery, "in particular the proposed new cemetery.

"The new part will commence in quarter one of 2021. The overall scheme is to provide 1,028 new plots, entrance off the Horesleap road with the provision for 42 onsite parking spaces," Cllr Moran explained.

"A wall will replace the overgrown hedges at the back of the existing graveyard which will not interfere with recently erected headstones," he added.

"Having visited the site with the engineer responsible and speaking with a local resident, an agreement in principle has been forthcoming whereby access for machinery can be maintained offsite ensuring existing graves will not be interfered with when works commence.

"At this month’s council meeting I sought the area across from the existing entrance be included within the works whereby the parking area be resurfaced and my colleague requested remedial works be carried out within the grounds which management agreed," he concluded.