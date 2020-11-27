LATEST: Covid-19 cases falling across Offaly but rate for one area among highest in the country

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from November 10 to November 23 and it shows a dramatic difference in rates across the county with one area having one of the higher rates in the country.

It shows the rate for the virus has reduced in each area in the county but the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry remains high. However, the number of new cases in Offaly has dropped dramatically this week with the Incidence Rate for the county down below 100 for the first time in weeks.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Electoral Area stood at 300.1 having risen from 137.2 the previous week. Now the rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped to 252.9 with 59 new cases in the last 14 days. While the rate has reduced, it is still one of the highest in the country with only Dundalk South, Waterford City South and areas in north east Donegal having higher rates.

In stark contrast, the rate for the Birr Area continues to trend downwards with just 11 new cases in the last 14 days. Four weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Birr Electoral Area stood at 141.3. Three weeks ago it had dropped to 109.9 while two weeks it was down to 102.1 cases per 100,000. The rate for the Birr Area fell to just 51 last week and the latest figures show it is down to 43.2 cases per 100,000.

The rate for Tullamore has fallen significantly this week after increasing last week. The rate for the area was at 96 per 100,000 two weeks ago but it went up to 106.3 last week. It has now dropped below the 100 mark again and is now down to 85.7 per 100,000 with 25 new cases in the 14 day period.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 97.5 per 100,000 with 76 new cases from November 12 to November 25. Offaly now has the 12th highest rate in the country. The National Incidence Rate figure stood at 103.9 per 100,000.