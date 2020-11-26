EXCLUSIVE: Large increase in Anti-Social Behaviour Complaints made to Offaly County Council this year

Figures obtained by the Offaly Express from Offaly County Council show that there has been a large increase in Anti-Social Behaviour Complaints received by the local authority in 2020. The figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

In 2018, Offaly County Council received a total of 50 complaints, 27 in the Tullamore Municipal District, 12 in the Edenderry Municipal District and 11 in the Birr Municipal District.

In 2019, the number of Anti-Social Behaviour Complaints increased to 82, 47 the Tullamore Municipal District, 17 in the Birr Municipal District and 18 in the Edenderry Municipal District.

However the figure has jumped significantly this year as, up to the end of October, there had already been 125 complaints made to Offaly County Council. That is almost a 50% increase on 2019 with two months of the year still to run.

The breakdown of the figures show that there were 80 complaints the Tullamore Municipal District, 25 in the Edenderry Municipal District and 20 in the Birr Municipal District. The council notes that of the 80 complaints in Tullamore, 'a significant percentage' was relevant to one respondent.

The figures obtained also show the number of complaints made in 2018, 2019 and 2020 under a variety of headings.

In 2018, there were a total of 14 complaints about dogs, six about noise, 15 about waste and 20 about parking and car issues. When Anti- Behaviour Complaints are included, there were a total of 105 complaints made to Offaly County Council in 2018.

In that year, the council issued no Excluding Orders, no Statutory Warnings and there were no evictions.

In 2019, there were a total of 16 complaints about dogs, eight about noise, 15 about waste and 16 about parking and car issues.

When Anti-Social Behaviour Complaints are included, there were a total of 137 complaints made to Offaly County Council in 2019. In that year, the council issued one Excluding Order, three Statutory Warnings and there were no evictions.

This year so far, there have been seven complaints about dogs, four about noise, eight about waste and ten about parking and car issues.

When Anti- Behaviour Complaints are included, there have been a total of 154 complaints made to Offaly County Council so far in 2020 up to the end of October.

So far this year, the council has issued two Excluding Orders, three Statutory Warnings and there has been one eviction.