WATCH: Offaly pub's Christmas advert features on Canadian television

Offaly's brilliant singing pub, JJ Hough's in Banagher, has had its Christmas ad for 2020 featured on Canadian television.

The ad tells the story of a rural pub struggling to adapt to the constant Government guideline level changes during the Covid pandemic, until he discovers a 'loophole' which allows him to open briefly!

The clip featured on CTV's Morning Live programme last week with the hosts giving the pub kudos for navigating the recent pandemic.

Watch the CTV clip and full advert video below and make sure to watch it right through the credits for a very important message!