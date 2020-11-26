€1 million herb farm among Just Transition projects funded in Offaly

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, John Carroll has welcomed the announcement of funding of over €5.5m for Offaly specific projects under Strand 2 of Just Transition.

These were announced with other regional projects which will also benefit the county and the announcement of €108m for peat restoration projects in the Midlands.

The Cathaoirleach described the projects chosen as “representing innovative and inspiring plans from businesses, local authorities and communities in Offaly who are committed to creating a green and sustainable economy for the region.”

The Offaly specific projects approved for provisional funding are:

Building Resilience and Adaptability in Primary School Children through STEM in Impacted Communities - Offaly County Council - €119,000



Edenderry Carbon Challenge: Feasibility Study - Edenderry Tidy Towns - €70,000



Ferbane Food Campus and Innovation Centre - Ferbane Business and Technology Park CLG - €595,000



Green HQ for Offaly - Offaly Local Development Company and Green Offaly - €960,298



Lough Boora Discovery Park and Midlands Cycling Destination - Sustainable Connections 2020 - Offaly County Council - €998,155



Real Leaf Farm (Offaly) - Galway Herb Farm Limited t/a Real Leaf Farm - €1,000,000



Rhode Green Energy Park - Offaly County Council - €807,500



Rhode Green Energy Park Integration Study - Newleaf - €100,000

St Joseph's Community Centre Development - Kilcormac Development Association - €435,853

Strategic Area Response Plan Implementation - Shannonbridge Action Group - €405,960



Traveller Community Enterprise and Social Farming Project - Offaly Traveller Movement - €997,738



Tullamore Enterprise Space and Infrastructure - Offaly Innovation and Design Centre CLG - €476,000



