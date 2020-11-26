€1 million herb farm among Just Transition projects funded in Offaly
Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, John Carroll has welcomed the announcement of funding of over €5.5m for Offaly specific projects under Strand 2 of Just Transition.
These were announced with other regional projects which will also benefit the county and the announcement of €108m for peat restoration projects in the Midlands.
The Cathaoirleach described the projects chosen as “representing innovative and inspiring plans from businesses, local authorities and communities in Offaly who are committed to creating a green and sustainable economy for the region.”
The Offaly specific projects approved for provisional funding are:
Building Resilience and Adaptability in Primary School Children through STEM in Impacted Communities - Offaly County Council - €119,000
Edenderry Carbon Challenge: Feasibility Study - Edenderry Tidy Towns - €70,000
Ferbane Food Campus and Innovation Centre - Ferbane Business and Technology Park CLG - €595,000
Green HQ for Offaly - Offaly Local Development Company and Green Offaly - €960,298
Lough Boora Discovery Park and Midlands Cycling Destination - Sustainable Connections 2020 - Offaly County Council - €998,155
Real Leaf Farm (Offaly) - Galway Herb Farm Limited t/a Real Leaf Farm - €1,000,000
Rhode Green Energy Park - Offaly County Council - €807,500
Rhode Green Energy Park Integration Study - Newleaf - €100,000
St Joseph's Community Centre Development - Kilcormac Development Association - €435,853
Strategic Area Response Plan Implementation - Shannonbridge Action Group - €405,960
Traveller Community Enterprise and Social Farming Project - Offaly Traveller Movement - €997,738
Tullamore Enterprise Space and Infrastructure - Offaly Innovation and Design Centre CLG - €476,000
