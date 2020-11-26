Huge heroin haul found during Offaly drugs raids

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of drugs during raids in both Kilcormac and Birr.

An Offaly Garda Drugs Unit searched houses in Kilcormac and Birr on Wednesday, November 25.

The raids resulted in the seizure of cannabis with an estimated value of €13,000 and heroin with an estimated value of €18,000.

A man was arrested and is charged before the courts.

Gardaí also made an appeal to the public to watch out for illegal activity.

"If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, please contact your local Garda station or call the Garda confidential line," they said.