Offaly man found guilty of 'glassing' young Kinnitty hurler in nightclub

A JURY found a young man guilty of throwing a glass at another young man in the smoking area of a Tullamore nightclub.

At the end of a one-and-a-half day trial at Tullamore Circuit Court, the jury also convicted Darragh Neville, 20, Lynally Glebe, Tullamore of assaulting Thomas Leahy, also aged 20, causing him harm in the same incident in the early hours of New Year's Day, 2019.

The trial heard how the glass smashed when it hit Mr Leahy, resulting in blood squirting from his left hand in the Palace, Bridge House Hotel.

The jury also viewed CCTV footage from the smoking area which appeared to show several people ducking when shards of glass were flying through the air.

Mr Neville had denied assaulting Kinnitty man Thomas Leahy and producing an article, the glass, in a dispute or fight.

At the beginning of the trial on Tuesday (November 24), the jury was told by defence counsel Kevin White, BL, instructed by state solicitor Sandra Mahon, that Mr Neville admitted a previous assault on Mr Leahy about a week earlier in the early hours of Christmas Eve in Supermac's, Tullamore.

CCTV footage was shown of Mr Leahy seated in the restaurant and following a conversation between he and Mr Neville and others, the accused punched him with an uppercut to the head.

The jury heard that Mr Neville also admitted assaulting Mr Leahy outside the Bridge House on Bridge Street after the altercation in the nightclub on New Year's morning when the victim was waiting to be brought to Tullamore Hospital.

Defence counsel Stephen Byrne, BL, instructed by solicitor Donal Farrelly, said Mr Neville denied both the alleged assault in the smoking area of the Palace and the alleged production of a glass.

Thomas Leahy said in evidence that he was out with friends doing the “12 pubs” in Tullamore on December 23, 2018 and they then went to the Palace.

There was an incident in the nightclub when Mr Neville took his Christmas hat off his head and he let that go but later, at about 3am, when they met again in Supermac's, Mr Neville called him a “bitch” and split his lip with a box.

Mr Leahy said the accused had been talking a lot about Annie Flynn, who Mr Leahy was seeing, and who was an ex-girlfriend of Mr Neville's.

On New Year's Eve the two young men met again at a pre-drinks party in the house of Ciara Hayden, Ballyboy, and they shook hands and agreed to move on from the previous incident.

Later, at the Palace, Mr Leahy met Annie Flynn and they spent a good bit of the night together before and after the countdown.

Shortly after midnight when they were in the smoking area Mr Leahy said Mr Neville came up from behind him and grabbed him by the throat, turned him around and started hitting him.

Mr Leahy hit the other man back and then pushed him back and then the accused picked up a vodka glass and threw it.

Mr Leahy said he put up his left hand to protect himself and the glass smashed off it.

He was afraid because he believed it had cut an artery and was literally squirting out blood.

Another friend of his, Aideen Bracken, brought Mr Leahy out of the smoking area and a nightclub medic bandaged him and he rang his father to bring him to hospital.

He said that when he was outside the Bridge House speaking to gardai Darragh Neville was on top of him, hitting him, and they both fell to the ground.

Afterwards he was stitched and X-rayed in the hospital. He said his face was badly bruised and his left hand was still sensitive, especially in cold weather, and it affected him playing hurling for Kinnitty, because it was his catching hand.

Cross-examined by Mr Byrne, Mr Leahy said Digan's was one of the pubs he'd been in that night but he was not that familiar with the pubs because it was his first night out in Tullamore.

He denied seeing Mr Neville there and saying to others, “Who's that eejit?” and saying the accused had big ears and a big nose.

He also told Mr Byrne that he was not a “big drinker”. It wasn't necessary to have a drink in every pub during the 12 pubs and he only drank in every third pub.

Mr Leahy also said that three or four males were with Mr Neville in the smoking area and they were also hitting him.

Mr Leahy said Annie Flynn was there and saw what was going on but she would not be giving evidence.

He also told the court he had fought back in self defence and some of his blows would have connected with Mr Neville and could have caused him injury.

When Mr Byrne put it to him that Mr Neville was saying he was being wrongly accused of using a glass, Mr Leahy said he saw the accused throw the glass.

In further evidence given when questioned by Mr White, Mr Leahy said what angered the accused the night in Supermac's was that he had heard about the relationship between the injured party and Ms Flynn.

The court heard Mr Leahy and Ms Flynn were no longer going out together.

The second witness for the State was Aideen Bracken, who explained that she had been at primary and secondary school with Mr Leahy.

While in the smoking area she saw that Mr Leahy was “in a bit of trouble” and she saw shards of glass flying.

There was blood on Mr Leahy's hand and she wiped it on a wall before a female member of the Bridge House staff came and helped him.

When she was outside with Mr Leahy afterwards Mr Neville came out and “all of a sudden” he was on top of her friend.

CCTV footage from the smoking area was then shown again and Ms Bracken identified herself on it and she, along with a number of other people, could be seen turning away, apparently to shield themselves from glass.

Garda Eimear Hassett gave evidence of being on duty with Garda Adrian Hughes on the night of New Year's Eve.

They were positioned at Boots, across the street from the Bridge House, and they saw two males on the ground behind the bench on the street.

It appeared that Darragh Neville was on top of Thomas Leahy and they were both being physically aggressive.

Garda Hassett said she noticed that Mr Leahy had a bandage on his left hand and he reported having been assaulted inside the nightclub and identified Mr Neville as the person responsible.

Mr Neville was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and brought to Tullamore garda station.

Meanwhile, Mr Leahy also told Garda Hassett that Mr Neville had assaulted him with a glass and he gave a statement the following day detailing what had happened.

The jury then viewed fresh CCTV footage from a different camera and it showed Mr Neville moving from a bar around midnight to the smoking area and then returning through the bar and being hugged by an unidentified male as he left to go downstairs.

Garda Hassett also guided the jury through CCTV footage from the smoking area and pointed out Mr Leahy and Ms Flynn together, an altercation involving a number of people including the accused, and Ms Bracken, who was seen guiding Mr Leahy out of the area.

The garda also gave evidence of a cautioned interview she conducted with Mr Neville in the presence of his solicitor on February 19, 2019.

She said Mr Neville stated that when Mr Leahy came into the smoking area with Ms Flynn he “started shifting” the woman in front of him.

Mr Neville said he pushed Mr Leahy and was hit himself, suffering a cut hand and bleeding from his nose and lip.

He decided to go home and when he was outside he saw Mr Leahy stand up and because he thought he was going to be hit, he hit the other young man.

Mr Neville also denied throwing a glass and he could not explain how Mr Leahy needed stitches and had not seen a bandage on him.

Asked how much he drank on New Year's Eve, Mr Neville said he had four Heinekens at the pre-drinks party, one drink in the Harbour Bar in Tullamore and one drink of water in the nightclub.

He said that while Mr Leahy hit him three or four times in the nightclub, resulting in his face being swollen, he did not land a punch himself.

Garda Adrian Hughes said in evidence that he saw a male leaving the Bridge House and then getting involved in an altercation with another man who was standing near the door.

Garda Hughes said Mr Neville appeared to be very intoxicated and was being verbally abusive and generally disorderly.

Cross-examined by Mr Byrne, Garda Hughes said Mr Neville was very cooperative at the garda station and he had not noticed any marks on him.

The final evidence for the prosecution was a report from Dr Sean O'Rourke, emergency department, Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, which said Mr Leahy had five sutures put on him to close a wound in his left hand.

When he was examined on January 29, 2019 no pain was reported and he had made a full recovery, other than visible scars.

A witness introduced by the defence, Thomas Ryan, described as being from the Kilbeggan area and a close friend of Mr Neville's, said Mr Leahy came over to Mr Neville in the smoking area and said a few words to him and then there was a fight.

Mr Ryan stated that Mr Leahy had pushed Mr Neville first and added that he did not throw any punches himself.

He said he did not see Mr Neville throwing a glass and while one was thrown, it was not thrown by the accused because it came from behind where they were standing.

Replying to Mr White, the witness said he had not known about the prior incident in Supermac's involving Mr Neville and Mr Leahy, nor did he know much about Annie Flynn.

That concluded the evidence and following closing arguments by Mr White and Mr Byrne this morning (Wednesday, July 25), the jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts, interrupting their deliberations once to review CCTV footage.

At the sentencing hearing this afternoon, Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned sentence to March 9 next when he was told by Mr Neville that he had saved €4,000 which he was offering to the victim as a gesture.

The court was told that instead of accepting the money for himself, Mr Leahy would like to see it donated to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland, because he had relatives who suffered from the condition.

Judge Keenan then ordered Mr Neville, who had no previous convictions and who was the subject of a positive probation report, to pay an additional €4,000 to the same charity.

Mr Neville entered into a €500 peace bond and agreed to engage with alcohol counselling as directed by the probation service, and to have no further contact with Mr Leahy.

Because Mr Neville was a young man starting off in life and the offences were an aberration caused by drink, he indicated that he would adjourn sentencing again in March with a view to applying the Probation Act in exceptional circumstances.

