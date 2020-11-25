Tragedy as man missing from Offaly found dead

Gardaí have stood down their search for 54-year-old Pat Walsh who had been reported missing from the Birr area of Offaly following the discovery of a body.

Pat had been missing since Sunday, November 22.

Gardaí and Pat's family expressed concern for his welfare as the search got underway on Monday.

His body was found on Wednesday.

Gardai thanked the media and the public for their help in the search. They said no further information would be released.