Piles of rubbish found burnt on rural lane in Offaly

Piles of rubbish, one of which was set alight, were discovered last weekend near an Offaly town.

Pictured above is on of the piles of rubbish, the one which was burnt, discovered at the weekend at Coolfin, Banagher.

It's understood the matter has been reported to Offaly County Council and the Gardai. It is just the latest in a series of illegal dumping events in the county.